As organisations start implementing their strategies for 2023 there will be a common theme underpinning their vision and direction, technology, and transformation. Like most sectors, the public sector in the United Kingdom is under pressure to deliver innovative, efficient, and cost-effective services to citizens, whilst also complying with regulations and maintaining high standards of Customer Experience (CX).

My prediction is that in 2023, the following technology trends will shape the public sector customer service landscape:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Public sector organisations will be using AI and RPA technologies to improve customer service and reduce cost. This includes the use of chatbots and virtual assistants to handle simple queries, as well as the use of AI to improve the accuracy and efficiency of contact routing and customer service. Internet of Things (IoT): Described by many as the third great wave of computing – the “internet of things” or the “internet of everything” could change the way the world works. With more and more devices being able to connect to other devices or people independently, it gives rise to a world where almost everything is connected. This could have huge implications for the contact centre, enabling Public Sector to deliver pre-emptive service. For instance, if a patient’s heart monitor is over-heating, the device could send an automated service request to the right team or it could even monitor their health in their own home, diagnosing early symptoms allowing early intervention to prevent hospital admission. Digital transformation: Public sector organisations will have to partner with progressive organisations who invest in digital transformation to improve CX and reduce costs. This includes the use of digital self-service options such as online forms and portals, as well as the use of chatbots and virtual assistants to handle simple queries. Omni-channel support: Organisations must move from a ‘multi-channel’ platform to a truly omnichannel one to provide a seamless CX across multiple channels such as voice, chat, email, social media etc. Workforce optimisation: With increased tech capabilities, organisations must focus on optimising their human workforce, using data analytics and performance metrics to improve staff productivity, job satisfaction and CX. Cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based contact centre solutions are becoming more popular in the UK public sector as they offer a cost effective and scalable alternative to traditional on-premises systems.

Public sector organisations operate under strict regulations to ensure security and compliance therefore expertise in this space is crucial. Overall, the public sector in the UK must continue leveraging technology to improve overall customer service, streamline operations, and reduce cost.