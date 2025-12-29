Power of Your Behaviour and Impact as a Leader (Refresh)

In a world where leadership is increasingly defined by presence, empathy, and influence, this session invites leaders to explore the human dynamics that shape behaviour and impact. Be Human – Behaviour and Impact is a powerful, interactive learning experience that helps leaders understand how their internal state drives external outcomes – and how to shift into a more connected, intentional way of leading.
Through practical tools, reflective exercises, and proven psychological models, participants will uncover how their attitude influences behaviour, how presence affects trust, and how small shifts in energy and communication can lead to better outcomes for teams and customers alike.
This session is ideal for leaders who want to elevate their impact, build stronger relationships, and lead with authenticity in high-pressure environments like contact centres.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand the Betari Box Model: Learn how attitude influences behaviour and creates feedback loops that shape team and customer interactions.
- Recognise the Three Circles of Presence: Identify which zone they operate from internal, external, or connected, and understand how presence affects empathy, listening, and influence.
- Apply the Mehrabian Communication Model: Explore how non-verbal cues like tone, body language, and pace impact clarity and trust in leadership communication
- Create a Personal Behaviour & Impact Action Plan: Leave with a clear, actionable roadmap to enhance leadership presence and behavioural influence.
Benefits to your business
Elevated Leadership for Organisational Growth: Foster expanded thinking that advances your leadership and drives your organisation’s development.
- Holistic Performance Achievement: Adopt a comprehensive approach to hitting performance goals across your entire organisation.
- Strategic Confidence for Better Results: Build confidence in crafting and communicating strategies that deliver superior outcomes.
- Boosted Engagement and Alignment: Enhance team engagement and ensure alignment with organisational goals.
Course content
- Be Do Have Mindset: Embrace a powerful philosophy for strategic leadership.
- From Function to Enterprise: Navigate the journey to becoming a true enterprise-wide leader.
- Principles of Conscious Leadership: Explore essential principles to lead with intention and awareness.
- The Mindful Leader: Gain insights into the factors influencing your leadership style.
- The Collaborative Leader: Understand how to connect and lead effectively with others.
- The Strategic Leader: Lead with vision and purpose, driving your organisation forward.
About the trainer
Mel Lomax, Learning & Accreditation Manager, CCMA
With 28 years’ experience in the contact centre industry, Mel is passionate about creating learning that transforms performance. As Learning and Accreditation Manager at the CCMA, Mel leads national initiatives to raise industry standards, develop leadership capability, and support contact centres in delivering excellence at every level.
Previously a freelance consultant and former Head of Learning, Mel has worked with a wide range of brands to design impactful L&D strategies that drive commercial ROI, improve operations, and build confident, customer-focused teams. Known for a people-first approach, Mel brings energy, insight and a deep belief in the power of mindset, behaviours and skills to create lasting change.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
Leaders across all areas of contact centre operations and support functions (12 months plus in role)..
Why should you go?
Because great conversations aren’t just about words—they’re about connection.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members