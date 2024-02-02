This poll demonstrates to effectively manage such a complex environment, leaders should have a multi-faceted approach that includes clear communication, strong collaboration, effective use of technology and data, defined roles and responsibilities, and strategic project management. By implementing these strategies, contact centre leaders can successfully navigate the challenges of a complex environment and provide exceptional service to their customers.

So, it is important for organisations to constantly assess and adapt their strategies in order to effectively manage the ever-evolving world of contact centre industry.

Ryan Rubertazzi, Head of Assisted Sales & Early Life Care at Vodafone says “In our industry, we all have the same pressures and problems, but for us, we look at the priorities and look to simplify what we can control the best we can. We also find involving the frontline in putting forward their ideas on products or processes has been a great step change and now it’s just part of our culture to do this, which helps to eliminate some of the complexities we face.”

It was interesting to hear from Spencer Brooks at The Knowledge Group talk about his experience of helping organisations manage their complexity and says: “The complexity of in-house requires companies to get their internal structure right and managing the various stakeholders in your organisation, such as product and marketing to work collaboratively with operations and is done well. We are also finding that knitting data systems together is still a challenge and is the only way you can get under the skin to understand the problem areas to address.”

Leigh Hopwood, CEO, CCMA summarised by saying all the strategies have a part to play in managing the complexities highlighted in the first poll, but we’re seeing organisations lean on those strategies at the top more so than others. As the CCMA, we are always here to help organisations to navigate those complexities and help steer them in the right direction when those complexities become even more complex, it’s what we do best.

Watch the recording here for the full discussion: