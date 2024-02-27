Attracting talent to work on the frontline in a contact centre isn’t easy. The efforts contact centre leaders go to in demonstrating the value of the role, what a great place it is to work and how it can deliver a fulfilling career can be lost in those early weeks and months. Retaining colleagues in those early days, when people are outside of their comfort zone and taking their first flurry of difficult conversations can be difficult.

You may have seen that we recently discussed this issue on one of our online seminars. Jane Redgrave, Head of Consumer Retention at Bupa and Alice Bush, Head of Operations at Takepayments joined Leigh Hopwood, CEO, CCMA and Director of Membership and Learning, Kate Law to delve into these difficulties and explored the strategic solutions that can lead to nurturing careers within the contact centre.

During the event, we conducted a poll to find out what the top challenge is for recruiting on the frontline is today, what can we do to attract more people to work in our industry and strategies for keeping people beyond 6 months.