For nearly four years the contact centre industry has been focused on enabling effective working with the frontline working from home some or all of the time. What about the leadership team? We don’t often have the conversation to explore how the leaders of a contact centre can work effectively in a hybrid or remote working environment, it is a different job to the frontline after all.
There are increasing numbers of headlines from organisations claiming a lack of collaboration through hybrid or homeworking is limiting innovation. Is this true? We decided to have a discussion via an online seminar that specifically looked at this issue with industry experts and professionals Nerys Corfield, Contact Centre Consultant at Injection Consulting, Louise Walsh, Chief Customer Contact Officer at Utilita and Ben Booth, CEO at MaxContact.
The conversation began with acknowledging the ongoing debate surrounding remote and hybrid working and its effect on creativity and innovation. It really brought to life the importance of innovation in a fast-paced industry like contact centres, where innovation is not just about staying ahead but also necessary to keep up with the pace of change.
During the seminar we ran a couple of polls to discover how contact centres are navigating innovation in their contact centres. Our first poll below, asked if innovation is thriving or suffering:
The results offer a mixed picture of how innovation is shaping up within the hybrid working sphere of contact centres. While a modest 30% believe that innovation is thriving under this new work model, nearly half of the respondents (46%) perceive it to be at a standstill, mirroring pre-hybrid workflow scenarios. Meanwhile, 24% of participants see innovation as suffering, raising concerns over the potential challenges of hybrid structures.
As the discussion moved on to defining innovation as generating new ideas and processes for improvement, with a focus on problem identification, ideation, advocacy, experimentation, commercialisation, and implementation. The panellists discuss how hybrid working has impacted problem identification, with increased transparency leading to better recognition of operational challenges and customer experience issues.
Louise highlights the importance of involving frontline agents in the innovation process, as they have valuable insights into customer needs and operational inefficiencies. She shares examples of successful innovations driven by frontline agents’ input, demonstrating the effectiveness of hybrid working in fostering a culture of innovation.
Which leads nicely to our second poll which explored where the creative ideas came from within organisations:
Confirming what Louise discussed, topping the chart with a resounding 80%, advisors on the frontline are seen as the main wellspring of creative ideas, highlighting their pivotal role in driving organisation wide innovation. Team leaders follow with 56%, signifying their influence in nurturing and progressing initial ideas. Surprisingly, the senior leadership team contributes less, at 39%, suggesting that hands-on employees might have a better understanding of the day-to-day challenges and opportunities.
Customer feedback plays a significant role as well, cited by 44% of respondents, indicating the value placed on consumer insights for innovation. However, dedicated teams such as the Insights team (24%), Quality team (17%), Change team (18%), and other departments (15%) showed lesser influence, pointing to a potentially untapped potential in these areas.
Following the poll, Ben, shared insights on how his organisation gathers ideas from various feedback loops, including internal teams, account managers, leadership, market research, and discussions with other contact centres and technology providers.
There is so much more we unpacked during the seminar, from hackathons to Amazon’s 2-pizza rule for brainstorming workshops, that we advise you simply watch and learn from the recording below: