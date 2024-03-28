For nearly four years the contact centre industry has been focused on enabling effective working with the frontline working from home some or all of the time. What about the leadership team? We don’t often have the conversation to explore how the leaders of a contact centre can work effectively in a hybrid or remote working environment, it is a different job to the frontline after all.

There are increasing numbers of headlines from organisations claiming a lack of collaboration through hybrid or homeworking is limiting innovation. Is this true? We decided to have a discussion via an online seminar that specifically looked at this issue with industry experts and professionals Nerys Corfield, Contact Centre Consultant at Injection Consulting, Louise Walsh, Chief Customer Contact Officer at Utilita and Ben Booth, CEO at MaxContact.

The conversation began with acknowledging the ongoing debate surrounding remote and hybrid working and its effect on creativity and innovation. It really brought to life the importance of innovation in a fast-paced industry like contact centres, where innovation is not just about staying ahead but also necessary to keep up with the pace of change.

During the seminar we ran a couple of polls to discover how contact centres are navigating innovation in their contact centres. Our first poll below, asked if innovation is thriving or suffering: