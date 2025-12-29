Planning like Pro - Time Management (Refresh)

A 3-hour virtual session for leaders who want to plan with purpose, prioritise with confidence, and lead with clarity.
In a world of constant demands and shifting priorities, planning can feel like a luxury. But the most effective leaders know that planning isn’t about being rigid – it’s about being ready.
This energising and practical session helps leaders step out of firefighting mode and into proactive, purposeful leadership. Through real-world tools, reflection and discussion, participants will explore how to manage their time, energy and focus in a way that drives results and builds resilience.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
Learning outcomes
Benefits to your business
Course content
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord
A highly skilled coach and facilitator, Jenifer has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness. As a lover of life, Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people. She has endless positivity and optimism, which she brings with her at work.
Upcoming Dates
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
Leaders across all areas of contact centre operations and support functions (12 months plus in role).
Why should you go?
Step out of firefighting mode and into focused leadership. Plan with purpose, prioritise what matters, and lead with clarity.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members