Planning like Pro - Time Management (Refresh)

A 3-hour virtual session for leaders who want to plan with purpose, prioritise with confidence, and lead with clarity.

In a world of constant demands and shifting priorities, planning can feel like a luxury. But the most effective leaders know that planning isn’t about being rigid – it’s about being ready.

This energising and practical session helps leaders step out of firefighting mode and into proactive, purposeful leadership. Through real-world tools, reflection and discussion, participants will explore how to manage their time, energy and focus in a way that drives results and builds resilience.