In today’s fast-paced, people-centred environments, emotional intelligence (EQ) is no longer a “nice to have”. It’s a leadership essential. This transformative session invites leaders to explore the human side of leadership, equipping them with the mindset, behaviours, and tools to lead with empathy, self-awareness, and impact.

Through interactive activities, reflective practices, and multimedia resources, participants will discover how EQ drives performance, strengthens relationships, and builds resilient, high-performing teams. Whether you’re leading a contact centre team or influencing change across the organisation, this session will help you connect more deeply, communicate more effectively, and lead more authentically.