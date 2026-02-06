In today’s fast-paced, people-centred environments, emotional intelligence (EQ) is no longer a “nice to have”. It’s a leadership essential. This transformative session invites leaders to explore the human side of leadership, equipping them with the mindset, behaviours, and tools to lead with empathy, self-awareness, and impact.
Through interactive activities, reflective practices, and multimedia resources, participants will discover how EQ drives performance, strengthens relationships, and builds resilient, high-performing teams. Whether you’re leading a contact centre team or influencing change across the organisation, this session will help you connect more deeply, communicate more effectively, and lead more authentically.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand the Four Quadrants of Emotional Intelligence: Explore Daniel Goleman’s EQ model and the core competencies that underpin effective leadership
- Recognise the Impact of EQ on Leadership Success: Learn how emotional intelligence influences team dynamics, decision-making, and organisational culture.
- Apply Practical EQ Tools: Engage in hands-on activities and reflective exercises to build empathy, self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, and social skills.
- Create a Personal EQ Action Plan: Leave with a tailored roadmap to continue developing emotional intelligence in your leadership practice.
About the trainer
Mel Lomax, Learning & Accreditation Manager, CCMA
With 28 years’ experience in the contact centre industry, Mel is passionate about creating learning that transforms performance. As Learning and Accreditation Manager at the CCMA, Mel leads national initiatives to raise industry standards, develop leadership capability, and support contact centres in delivering excellence at every level.
Previously a freelance consultant and former Head of Learning, Mel has worked with a wide range of brands to design impactful L&D strategies that drive commercial ROI, improve operations, and build confident, customer-focused teams. Known for a people-first approach, Mel brings energy, insight and a deep belief in the power of mindset, behaviours and skills to create lasting change.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For those looking to become leaders or those new to role (less than 12 months).
Why should you go?
Emotional intelligence is the key to authentic, high-impact leadership. This session gives you practical tools to lead with empathy, build stronger teams, and drive performance.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members