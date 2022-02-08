In August 2020, the CCMA started on a journey to track how the contact centre is evolving during times of real change. This is the fifth part in a series of research reports kindly supported by Puzzel, exploring the evolution of the contact centre.

As this instalment is published, it has been two years since the start of the pandemic. It details how the industry is continuing to adapt to a business environment that has profoundly changed in that time. As in previous waves this report is based on qualitative research comprising group discussions with industry leaders representing some of the UK’s leading brands.

Download the report to discover the five themes that will drive contact centre strategy in 2022 (and beyond).


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

Watch the Research Launch: Part 5 | Evolution of the Contact Centre

Watch our online seminar where we launch our latest research, Part 5 | Evolution of the Contact Centre

Read more »

Part 5 | Evolution of the Contact Centre – Download

Download Part 5 | The Evolution of the Contact Centre report to discover the five themes that will drive contact centre strategy in 2022 (and beyond).

Read more »

Watch the Debate: Effective ways to increase contact centre efficiency

Watch our online seminar where we debate what the most effective ways are to increase efficiency in your operation.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »