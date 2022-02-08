In August 2020, the CCMA started on a journey to track how the contact centre is evolving during times of real change. This is the fifth part in a series of research reports kindly supported by Puzzel, exploring the evolution of the contact centre.
As this instalment is published, it has been two years since the start of the pandemic. It details how the industry is continuing to adapt to a business environment that has profoundly changed in that time. As in previous waves this report is based on qualitative research comprising group discussions with industry leaders representing some of the UK’s leading brands.
