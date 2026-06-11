Are you able to deliver a joined-up customer experience, regardless of channel, every time? During this Solution Spotlight you’ll get a demonstration of how a single customer interaction flows across channels and systems without breaking, eliminating disjointed journeys and siloed teams, in the Genesys Cloud CX platform.

You can expect to see how AI supports the frontline in real time, reduces effort and burnout, and ensures every customer interaction feels connected, contextual, and consistent from start to finish.

Brands using this technology include HSBC, Refuge, Electrolux, Eir, Fibrus, PureGym, Virgin Atlantic and some of their stories will be shared to bring this session to life.

The solution being demonstrated is the end-to-end AI-powered customer experience with Genesys Cloud CX including AI-powered agent assist, co-pilot guidance, journey management, and workforce engagement tools working together in one seamless flow.