We recently hosted an online seminar with the help from workforce experts, Reed Talent Solutions, who explored new approaches to attracting, preparing, training and deploying new talent into the industry.

Our panel of experts featured Jack Guest, Team Manager at Sykes Holiday Cottages Group, Naveed Hussain, Team Manager at Specsavers, Leanne Ebanks, TSAR Advisor at Vodafone and Louise Reed, Solutions Director at Reed Talent Solutions.

Reed Talent Solutions have prepared answers to your questions that they may have missed during the session. You can download the Q&A below. 

If you would like to catch-up or refresh your memory, you can watch the online seminar here.

