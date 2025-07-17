Conversational generative AI agents are revolutionising insurance customer service by delivering personalised, instant support across multiple channels.

Powered by natural language processing and machine learning, AI streamlines claims, policy management and customer interactions, reducing operating costs by up to 40% and boosting customer satisfaction by 20%.

McKinsey highlights that leading companies now handle over 95% of service interactions via AI and digital tools. By automating routine queries, AI enables service reps to focus on complex issues, improving efficiency and CX. Case studies show AI-driven solutions increasing policy conversion rates by 30%, helping insurers stay competitive in a digital-first market.

Discover how contact centre data can transform customer service into a strategic advantage.

From Cost Centre to Competitive Edge: How Contact Centre Data Drives Strategy

Discover how contact centre data can transform customer service into a strategic advantage.

Read more »
Now available to all - download the UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report 2025 and dive into the UK contact centre outsourcing landscape.

The UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report 2025

Now available to all – download the UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report 2025 and dive into the UK contact centre outsourcing landscape.

Read more »
Uncover the role that AI can play in improving the experience of automation via voice channels.

Good Practice Guide: Artificial Intelligence for Voice: Selecting the Right Approach for your Contact Centre

Uncover the role that AI can play in improving the experience of automation via voice channels.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »