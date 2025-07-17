Conversational generative AI agents are revolutionising insurance customer service by delivering personalised, instant support across multiple channels.

Powered by natural language processing and machine learning, AI streamlines claims, policy management and customer interactions, reducing operating costs by up to 40% and boosting customer satisfaction by 20%.

McKinsey highlights that leading companies now handle over 95% of service interactions via AI and digital tools. By automating routine queries, AI enables service reps to focus on complex issues, improving efficiency and CX. Case studies show AI-driven solutions increasing policy conversion rates by 30%, helping insurers stay competitive in a digital-first market.