AI has been a hot topic of conversation for the past 18 months, and the discussions around it continue to evolve. However, determining the best ways to deploy AI in the contact centre and maximise its benefits remains a challenge, even for the most advanced organisations.

This research, supported by Route 101, offers a deep dive for every contact centre professional looking to grasp and leverage the potential of AI. It includes valuable insights from technologists and operations leaders from various industries and contact centre types.

Download the research now to explore how to navigate the AI seascape, and uncover the eight key considerations.