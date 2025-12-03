Navigating Difficult Conversations with Empathy and Confidence

This 3-hour workshop focuses on handling challenging customer emotions such as anger and frustration. You will learn techniques for delivering bad news and using emotional intelligence to navigate high-emotion scenarios. Key topics include:
- Communication Skills: Explores the Mehrabian model – body language, tone, and words – and how positive language can affect the outcome of a tough conversation.
- Difficult Conversations: Discover techniques for behavioural adaptation in high-emotion scenarios. Explore Stephen Covey’s ‘Emotional Bank Account’ theory to protect emotional trust with your customers.
- Delivering Bad News: Gain skills for structuring both verbal and written communication to deliver difficult messages with compassion.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Recognise emotional cues and respond with empathy and clarity
- Use the Emotional Bank Account model to maintain trust even in difficult moments
- Apply structured techniques to reduce intensity and deliver difficult messages with compassion
- Leverage tone, language and words to reinforce trust and clarity
Learning outcomes
About the trainer
Mike Axford
Mike started his career in the contact centre industry over 25 years ago. He is an enthusiastic and passionate trainer with a wealth of experience.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For frontline colleagues.
Why should you go?
Learn to defuse high‑emotion interactions and deliver difficult news with empathy. Use emotional cues, tone, and the Emotional Bank Account to preserve trust and clarity.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members