While many not be aware, intermediaries acting as brokers in BPO procurement can lead to inefficiencies, inflated costs, and reduced transparency for both customers and suppliers. Customers often face delays due to outdated processes and higher costs from broker commissions, which are typically passed on. Brokers may also limit supplier options, reducing competition and fairness in the procurement process.

Suppliers, on the other hand, may encounter limited growth opportunities and high commissions that eat into their margins. These models often involve repetitive, inefficient processes, further complicating procurement.

To mitigate these challenges, tkg have put together some advice on how to spot when an organisation is acting as a broker and what practices to follow to ensure transparent, efficient, and cost-effective procurement decisions.

Explore the key challenges all contact centres face in supporting vulnerable customers.

Good Practice Guide: Supporting Vulnerable Customers

Explore the key challenges all contact centres face in supporting vulnerable customers.

Read more »
Contact centres are evolving into strategic assets with growing leadership, tech, and frontline demands.

CCMA Strategy Sessions: Understanding Emerging and Changing Contact Centre Roles

Contact centres are evolving into strategic assets with growing leadership, tech, and frontline demands.

Read more »
The report explores how UK contact centres are addressing DEIB challenges, fostering safe spaces, and using technology to empower diverse teams.

DEIB: Building a Future-Ready Diverse Workforce

The report explores how UK contact centres are addressing DEIB challenges, fostering safe spaces, and using technology to empower diverse teams.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »