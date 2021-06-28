Mental Health Awareness for Contact Centre Managers

This 3 hour virtual training workshop explores various aspects of mental health and how you as a Contact Centre Manager can support your teams if they are struggling with certain aspects of their mental health and well-being.

Your colleagues are dealing with changes in their working lives and changes at home. Some are getting used to working from home for the first time. Checking in on advisors each day is a great start, but may not be enough. This course will help you understand when people might be struggling and give you a greater understanding of mental health.