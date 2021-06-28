Mental Health Awareness for Contact Centre Managers

Looking after employee mental and physical health at work has never been more important
This 3 hour virtual training workshop explores various aspects of mental health and how you as a Contact Centre Manager can support your teams if they are struggling with certain aspects of their mental health and well-being.
Your colleagues are dealing with changes in their working lives and changes at home. Some are getting used to working from home for the first time. Checking in on advisors each day is a great start, but may not be enough. This course will help you understand when people might be struggling and give you a greater understanding of mental health.
Learning outcomes
- Gain a greater understanding of mental health as a topic
- Understand & explore the two most common mental health issues – anxiety & depression
- Learn how to spot the early signs that a colleague is struggling with mental health
- Understand how and when to intervene with effective support
- Explore the role of the Manager with regards to managing mental health at work
- Explore your boundaries and know your limits
- Learn more about working from home & the effects on mental health – helping your people to work smarter & better
- Help to create a Network Support Map for your people
Format
One 3-hour online session with a 15 minute break, using Microsoft Teams.
How to book
Please complete the form below to book your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Upcoming Dates