The Impact of Brexit on the Contact Centre

The question is, what impact will Brexit have on the contact centre? Will the contact centre industry weather the storm? What will change for European colleagues working in the UK? How easy will it be to recruit European linguists? What does it mean for European travel? What changes will there be to compliance and regulations that impact the industry?

We’ll be asking this and many more questions when we will be speaking with an official from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

First, Tim Pickard, CMO at Sabio, will set the scene, giving us the facts, the potential risks and the opportunities. Then we’ll talk to Francis Loughran, Assistant Director for Trade in Professional & Business Services. This is where you come in. If you have a question you’d like to ask please add it to your booking form, alternatively come along and we’ll be inviting questions from you live on the day (via the Q&A functionality).