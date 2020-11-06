From January 2021, the UK’s transition period after Brexit will come to an end. There is much debate about whether there will be a deal or no-deal and what impact it will have on our lives.
The question is, what impact will Brexit have on the contact centre? Will the contact centre industry weather the storm? What will change for European colleagues working in the UK? How easy will it be to recruit European linguists? What does it mean for European travel? What changes will there be to compliance and regulations that impact the industry?
We’ll be asking this and many more questions when we will be speaking with an official from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
First, Tim Pickard, CMO at Sabio, will set the scene, giving us the facts, the potential risks and the opportunities. Then we’ll talk to Francis Loughran, Assistant Director for Trade in Professional & Business Services. This is where you come in. If you have a question you’d like to ask please add it to your booking form, alternatively come along and we’ll be inviting questions from you live on the day (via the Q&A functionality).
Book your place(s)
Where and when?
Date: Wed 16 Dec 2020
Time: 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Location: Online
Who is it for?
Contact centre leaders that are looking for support as they seek to improve the contact centre operation.
Why should you go?
Discover the impact of Brexit on the Contact Centre
How much is it?
Free for CCMA members