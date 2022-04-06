Measuring Customer Outcomes
Measuring customer satisfaction is often as unreliable and surprising as election or referendum polls. The downside of believing what people say they will do and what they actually do can have many business people going in entirely the wrong strategically. And while the measurement fundamentals are similar for most businesses the questions to ask and the specific metrics to collate can vary dramatically.
Using a single question or number, whether it relates to a customer’s willingness to recommend or how easy they found the transaction may be mildly interesting but is sadly lacking in the kind of insight that businesses need to deliver consistent, memorable, and differentiated customer experiences – and to stay in business.
Really understanding your customers’ needs and wants, the differences between them, and how they truly feel about your company are critical, non-negotiable elements in measuring what is important to them and their decisions to continue to do business with you.
This workshop delivers a practical and flexible approach to truly understanding customer needs and designing the questions to ask to meet them, the metrics to use and how best to action them.
Why you should attend
- You need clarity to accurately interpret and prioritize customer needs
- You need to identify where, how and why these needs aren’t being met
- You need to pinpoint the cost of not meeting these needs in both financial & operational terms
- You need to develop metrics that can swiftly and comprehensively provide a clear picture of the value you’re creating for your customers and any barriers to success
- You need to be able to transform insight into measurable, quantifiable, and verifiable action
Learning outcomes
What you’ll take away:
- A keen sense of bringing data to life and turning insight into action to create Positive Customer Outcomes (PCO)
- An introduction to the Four Principles of Customer Experiences to develop new thinking and strategy that can significantly improve insight and action
- Gain insight into implementing organizational support via a cross-functional team to agree what metrics to use & why
- Interaction with other delegates to share and surface new ideas and ways of working
Course content
- Clearly identify the business problems you want to solve – what do we need to measure that is most valuable to customers
- The role and importance of emotion in customer feedback
- Review & appraisal of your current metrics and methodology
- How to determine their efficacy in customer and employee experience terms
- What different metrics can and/or can’t tell you
- Operational design principles for a successful feedback and insight ecosystem
What delegates say
“The training provided enabled me to learn new and refresh existing techniques used in my day-to-day role and the information my team provides to stakeholders. It allowed me the opportunity to digest and consider how we manage current models and how we could improve on them to support our efficiency and data management to help with future planning.”
About the trainer
Gerry Brown
Gerry Brown, aka The Customer Lifeguard, is on a mission to save the world from bad customer service. He helps businesses save customers at risk of expiring and breathes life into their customer service operations and customer experience strategy. Gerry has provided organizational leadership on people development, business transformation, customer engagement and technology enablement for some of the largest companies in the UK, Canada, and EMEA. These include East Sussex County Council, B3 Living, National Express, Nutricia, The Royal Albert Hall, Endsleigh Insurance, O2, Screwfix, Sage, Sky, Bell Canada and TELUS.
He is a frequent speaker, chairperson, panellist and facilitator at conferences, webinars, company events and other business gatherings, where his many years of business and customer service experience provide stimulating, thought-provoking engagement and audience participation.
He is also a published author and his new book When a Customer Wins, Nobody Loses is available on Amazon to help business leaders to create winning and memorable customer experiences. Gerry is a Member of the Professional Speaking Association (PSA), the Global Speakers Federation (GSF), the Customer Experience Professionals Association, a Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) and a Fellow of the Royal Society for Arts, Commerce & Manufacturing (RSA).
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Who is it for?
Customer Service Managers, Customer Experience Managers, Contact Centre Managers, Team Managers.
Why should you go?
To unlock the mysteries of customer experience design, development and deployment and embed a company-wide, culture of customer centricity.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Book both the ‘Customer Experience Principles’ and the ‘Measuring Customer Outcomes’ training and receive £50 discount.
Additional discounts available for group bookings.