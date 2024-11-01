Mastering the Art of Feedback

Feedback is powerful when delivered effectively, so equipping leaders to harness skills and build confidence when giving feedback can deliver great benefits. Leaders can feel uncomfortable and avoid giving feedback due to the fear of the response from the receiver. However, if avoided, there can be greater consequences!
Course Description
During this course, leaders will learn the power of positive feedback whilst also learning useful techniques to deliver constructive feedback to drive positive behaviour. Telling it like it is without sugar coating can be daunting for any leader but as long as it’s planned, open, honest and constructive then it can deliver great results and drive engagement.
Learning outcomes
- Gain an understanding of the importance and benefits of providing feedback.
- Learn the impacts of avoiding feedback.
- Understand the psychology of feedback.
- Learn how to plan to deliver feedback.
- Learn useful and effective feedback models.
- Explore the importance of positive and negative feedback.
Benefits to your business
- Build a skilled and confident leadership team.
- Develop career pathways for contact centre teams.
- Drive performance to deliver effective results within your contact centre.
- Boost team morale and engagement.
Course content
- The value of effective feedback.
- Psychology of feedback.
- The feedback loop.
- Preparing to give feedback.
- Feedback models.
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord: Jenifer Lord is a highly skilled Coach and facilitator who has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking. She is a qualified NLP Practitioner as well as a Hypnotherapist and is qualified to use several psychometric profiling tools including MBTI and TMSDI.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness.
As a lover of life Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people.
What delegates say
“Sophia and Helen were both insightful, knowledgeable and clearly passionate about what they do! I found their delivery of the material was captivating. I was engaged throughout and felt I have really taken away so much from today.”
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
3-hour online session using Zoom.
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Team Leaders and Managers, Quality Assurance teams, Complaints teams, Learning & Development teams, aspiring leaders.
Why should you go?
To gain an understanding of the importance of feedback along with practical and useful skills to take back into the contact centre.
How much is it?
£375*
CCMA members receive 20% discount.
*Excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings.