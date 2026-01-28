Take your QA expertise to the next level: unlock strategic thinking, human insight and innovation to lead change and create a high-performing, customer-focused contact centre.
In today’s contact centre environment, QA is no longer just about scoring interactions, it’s about shaping behaviours and customer experience. This masterclass challenges you to rethink the way you approach quality management by using data, human insight and strategic thinking to drive meaningful change. Whether you operate in a highly regulated environment or a more flexible setting, you’ll explore how to balance compliance with creativity, applying QA principles in ways that inspire agents, leaders and stakeholders alike.
Through interactive discussions and real-world exercises, you will explore next-level QA frameworks, uncover behavioural insights and develop innovative strategies tailored to your contact centre’s needs. By the end of the course, you’ll leave equipped not only to refine your QA approach but to influence culture, boost engagement and transform QA into a powerful catalyst for change and customer success.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Apply advanced QA thinking to shape strategy and culture in your contact centre
- Use data effectively to identify trends, strengths and opportunities
- Design QA frameworks that drive meaningful improvement and engagement
- Leverage behavioural and human insights to understand agent and customer needs
- Innovate processes and approaches to keep QA relevant and impactful
- Influence leaders and teams to embrace QA as a growth driver
- Adapt QA principles to meet regulatory requirements without compromising effectiveness
- Facilitate conversations that challenge mindsets and inspire change
- Identify opportunities to integrate QA with wider business objectives
About the trainer
Faye Bailey
With 20+ years’ experience in customer service, quality management, training and coaching, Faye is passionate about helping people grow and creating impactful learning. A Level 5 Professional Coach, she is known for her supportive, engaging approach, helping individuals and teams build confidence, unlock potential, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. She has designed and delivered programmes from Customer Obsessed Service and Executive Complaint Handling to Neurodiversity and Sales Techniques. Faye brings energy, empathy, and a genuine belief that when people feel valued and supported, they do their best work, driving lasting success for colleagues and customers alike.
Upcoming Dates
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For experienced QA specialists and leaders looking to elevate their influence, inspire teams and shape culture through next-level QA thinking.
Why should you go?
Transform QA from a process into a catalyst for change for your contact centre’s growth and culture.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members
.