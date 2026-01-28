Take your QA expertise to the next level: unlock strategic thinking, human insight and innovation to lead change and create a high-performing, customer-focused contact centre.

In today’s contact centre environment, QA is no longer just about scoring interactions, it’s about shaping behaviours and customer experience. This masterclass challenges you to rethink the way you approach quality management by using data, human insight and strategic thinking to drive meaningful change. Whether you operate in a highly regulated environment or a more flexible setting, you’ll explore how to balance compliance with creativity, applying QA principles in ways that inspire agents, leaders and stakeholders alike.

Through interactive discussions and real-world exercises, you will explore next-level QA frameworks, uncover behavioural insights and develop innovative strategies tailored to your contact centre’s needs. By the end of the course, you’ll leave equipped not only to refine your QA approach but to influence culture, boost engagement and transform QA into a powerful catalyst for change and customer success.