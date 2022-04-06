Marketing Essentials for Contact Centre Managers

Explore the principles of marketing
This 3 hour virtual workshop explores the principles of marketing, and how it relates to the contact centre:
The marketing activities of your organisation, from TV advertising to national press and email campaigns, drives enquiries to the contact centre. This workshop will help you understand how you can be ready to support those campaigns.
The session is supported with relevant case studies, plus facilitated conversations with your peers to share ideas and best practices. If you’re new to marketing, or it’s time for a refresher, this course will take you through the principles of marketing you need to know in 2022.
Learning outcomes
By the end of this course participants will be able to:
- Define what marketing is, and what it isn’t
- Understand how marketing campaigns are created
- Identify opportunities to share valuable insights with the marketing team
- Understand how two-way feedback will help you with contact centre resource planning
Format
3-hour online workshop, using Zoom.
About the trainer
Luan Wise
Luan is an independent marketing consultant with over 20 years’ experience in agency, client-side and consultancy roles. She’s also a LinkedIn Learning course instructor, lead trainer for Facebook and Instagram, and author of the award-winning book, Relax! It’s Only Social Media.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers,
Why should you go?
To explore the principles of marketing, and how it relates to the contact centre.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings