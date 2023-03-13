The compliance and risk landscape for organisations has become increasingly complex when it comes to consumer protections. Today, there are many factors that are driving global regulatory demands.

First, vulnerable customers are on the rise. In May 2022, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reported that nearly 25 million adults in the UK displayed one or more characteristics of vulnerability (mental and physical handicaps, long-term illness, age, socio-demographic characteristics, behavioral characteristics and personal situations, among others). And the current economic crisis is making the issue of vulnerable customers even more urgently.

Download the full report here or use the button below.