Managing Stress

Anthony Taylor

Anthony has a 20-year career across the private and public sector both nationally and internationally. He held several Head of Communications positions in both public and private sector organisations. He has been coaching since 2006, and over the last five years has worked with clients across numerous sectors including social housing, professional services, automotive, public sector, armed forces, retail, construction, energy and technology.

He specialises in working with forward-thinking companies who are concerned about improving the performance of their people while preserving their mental wellbeing. He is an accomplished and regular speaker about mental toughness, management, stress resilience and mental health.