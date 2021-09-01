Managing Social Media Customer Service Teams

Does your team have the right skillset to deliver great customer service via social media?
This course will look at the challenges for delivering social media customer service, and help you identify the most effective structure for your team. We will consider a skills diagnosis and sources to help upskill your existing team plus interview questions/exercises for recruiting new team members.
We will also look at writing skills for social media posts, including knowing when to use templates and how to move public conversations to private channels. We will look at tools for managing out-of-hours messages, internal communications and reporting tools.
Topics we’ll cover
- Tone of voice – sounding more human to reduce escalations and resolve complaints more effectively
- Why sounding ‘professional’ can be the wrong thing to do
- Communicating with your audience with empathy and respect
- Having more impact by writing less
- Saying ‘no’ nicely
- Content – what to say and what you don’t need to say
- Structure and formatting
- How people form an opinion of you from your comms – and how to stop them getting the wrong one
- Buzzword Bingo – getting rid of common phrases that don’t work
- Passive and active voice and how to use them
- Plain English and why it’s OK, but only just a start
- Writing to help customers understand – not make yourself look good
Format
3-hour online sessions, using Zoom.
About the trainer
Luan Wise
Marketing Consultant, Social Media Trainer
Upcoming Dates
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers, Team Managers, Team members and anyone who responds to complaints in a contact centre.
Why should you go?
To make your complaint responses more effective, reduce escalations and sound more human.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings