Managing Social Media Customer Service Teams

This course will look at the challenges for delivering social media customer service, and help you identify the most effective structure for your team. We will consider a skills diagnosis and sources to help upskill your existing team plus interview questions/exercises for recruiting new team members.

We will also look at writing skills for social media posts, including knowing when to use templates and how to move public conversations to private channels. We will look at tools for managing out-of-hours messages, internal communications and reporting tools.