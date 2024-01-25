Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, chats to Tim Burton, Chief Customer Officer at Smartnumbers, live on CCMA LinkedIn.
Watch the video below as Leigh and Tim discuss the rise of fraud in the contact centre and what industry leaders can do to tackle it. Tim also elaborates on three key pieces of advice for industry leaders, and those for the frontline:
- Start with network level intelligence which tells you about the origination of the caller
- Empower your frontline colleagues and guide them through a process that is easy to follow
- Ensure that you are able to collaborate internally across systems and externally with partners