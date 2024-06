Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, chats to Spencer Brooks, Co-Founder and CEO at The Knowledge Group (tkg).

From procurement to managing successful partnerships, Leigh chats to Spencer about some of the highlights from CCMA’s Contact Centre Outsourcing Summit last week in Manchester.

They have shared some great insights to support both clients and their outsourcers in building long-lasting and effective partnerships.

Watch the full video below.