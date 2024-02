Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, chats to Jon Yarlett, Founder and CEO of Intelligent Sourcing and the Impact Sourcing Alliance.

Leigh and Jon discuss the intricacies of impact sourcing and why it’s something that contact centre leaders should be aware of. They explore its benefits and Jon shares some examples of impact sourcing in the UK as well as South Africa.

Watch the video below to gain a better understanding of impact sourcing and its relevance today in the contact centre.