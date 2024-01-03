Leading a team of individuals with a mixture of ability and personalities can be challenging.
Starting the New Year by providing leaders an opportunity to learn and develop new skills on this one day workshop will provide useful and practical skills in the workplace.
This workshop is aimed to provide Contact Centre Leaders with an understanding of the importance of effective performance management and how they can develop their skills in this important function of their role.
The Leading for High Performance workshop will take place at Peninsula’s contact centre in Manchester City Centre. Peninsula are an award winning HR and Employment Law service who will share how getting it wrong can be fundamental for an organization.
Delegate will learn skills and techniques to support leaders to align contact centre teams to your organisations strategy. Ensuring that employees regardless of role understand how they contribute to your plan for any successful organisation.
Course Description
This course will help you understand what drives a performance culture and your role in this. We will consider the varying components in driving performance and addressing underperformance, and how to diagnose the root cause in order to embark on the right course of action.
You will learn how to give feedback effectively and utilise performance improvement and development plans. We will also review the full planning cycle that should take place within an organisation and examine what performance management actually is.
We then look at it from a manager’s perspective to understand the role you play in how you treat and communicate with your team members, looking at the importance of coaching, what is involved and focusing on how to make employees feel engaged and valued through training, feedback, ongoing development, having long term goals, valuing contribution of ideas and regular reviews.
Learning outcomes
- Understand the key components of performance management in a call centre environment whether in the office or remotely
- Recognise the part a leader plays in creating a performance driven culture
- Understand the importance of applying a consistent, structured approach to managing performance
- Understand the importance of analysing the metrics available and recognising the correlations between different KPIs
- Diagnose performance issues and identify the best course of action
- Understand how to conduct a positive feedback session both in person and remotely
Benefits to your business
Once your key managers have completed the training course, your business will benefit from being able to:
- Establish objectives through which individuals and teams can see their part in the organisation’s mission and strategy.
- Improve performance among employees, teams and, ultimately, organisations.
- Hold people to account for their performance by linking it to reward, career progression and termination of contracts.
Course content
During this workshop, delegates will:
- How to use performance improvement and development plans.
Delegates will also have an optional site tour of the Peninsula contact centre.
Agenda
|09:30 – CCMA Welcome
|Kate Law, Membership and Learning Director, CCMA
|09:45 – Case Study – Peninsula
|Kate Palmer, Employment Services Director, Peninsula
|10:15 – Definition of performance management
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|10:35 – The role of the leader
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|11:00 – Break
|11:15 – Linking performance to company strategy
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|12:00 – Your role as a leader – how can you impact the performance of your team?
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|12:30 – Lunch
|13:15 – Assessing and developing your teams capabilities and motivation
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|14:00 – How do you manage performance?
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|14:30 – Setting objectives
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|15:00 – Break
|15:15 – Reviewing objectives
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|15:30 – Formal reviews
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|15:45 – Dealing with underperformance
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|16:05 – Recognition
|Jenifer Lord, CCMA Trainer
|16:15 – Optional site tour of Peninsula’s contact centre operation
|Kate Palmer, Employment Services Director, Peninsula
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord is a highly skilled coach and facilitator who has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness. As a lover of life, Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people. She has endless positivity and optimism, which she brings with her at work.
What delegates say
“Gerry is an excellent trainer and a great communicator. Really enjoyed the session and the experiences shared by other participants.”
Upcoming dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Academy face to face training workshop.
Who is it for?
Member or non-members, leaders from any level working within the contact centre who are responsible for teams of employees.
Why should you go?
How much is it?
£425. Members receive a 20% discount.