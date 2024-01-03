Leading a team of individuals with a mixture of ability and personalities can be challenging.

Starting the New Year by providing leaders an opportunity to learn and develop new skills on this one day workshop will provide useful and practical skills in the workplace.

This workshop is aimed to provide Contact Centre Leaders with an understanding of the importance of effective performance management and how they can develop their skills in this important function of their role.

The Leading for High Performance workshop will take place at Peninsula’s contact centre in Manchester City Centre. Peninsula are an award winning HR and Employment Law service who will share how getting it wrong can be fundamental for an organization.

Delegate will learn skills and techniques to support leaders to align contact centre teams to your organisations strategy. Ensuring that employees regardless of role understand how they contribute to your plan for any successful organisation.