Leading for High Performance (Refresh)

A 3-hour virtual session for leaders who want to drive performance with purpose, clarity and care.
High performance doesn’t happen by chance, it’s created through consistent leadership, clear expectations, and a culture of trust and accountability.
This energising and practical session helps leaders understand what drives performance at every level – individual, team and organisational. Through real-world tools, reflection and discussion, participants will explore how to set meaningful goals, give effective feedback, and lead with the right balance of challenge and support.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand the four key areas of performance management and how to apply them
- Explore the Challenge vs Support model to flex their leadership style
- Learn how to link team performance to organisational purpose, values and strategy
- Use the feedback models and SMART goals to drive clarity and accountability
- Recognise how to assess and develop their team’s capability and motivation
- Leave with practical tools to lead performance conversations with confidence
Learning outcomes
Benefits to your business
Course content
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord
A highly skilled coach and facilitator, Jenifer has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness. As a lover of life, Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people. She has endless positivity and optimism, which she brings with her at work.
Upcoming Dates
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
Leaders across all areas of contact centre operations and support functions (12 months plus in role).
Why should you go?
Drive consistent, purpose-led performance by setting clear goals, balancing challenge with support, and linking team outcomes to strategy. Leave with practical tools and confidence to hold effective performance conversations and build a culture of accountability.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members