The Covid-19 pandemic proved truly transformative for leadership and management in the workplace. With workforces shifting en masse to remote and hybrid models, business leaders have had to learn new skills fast. Providing effective leadership to teams based both in offices and remotely, while also helping them to advance their careers, has required new tools to enable effective management.

To help you ensure that your management and leadership style is optimised for the workforce of 2022, PageGroup hosted expert speakers for an on-demand webinar. Topics covered included: