Customer satisfaction in the UK has hit its lowest point since 2015, with multiple factors contributing to this decline according to the latest UKCSI Customer Service Index. Rising costs of living and inflation are causing financial concerns, with 18% of respondents experiencing poor financial well-being. Despite organisations’ claims of improvements in customer service, there is a significant gap between customer expectations and the quality of service provided.

Does this research reflect current reality for today’s retailers? And what role is technology playing in helping to meet customer expectations?

We discussed this and more at our summer retail review with key industry leaders who gave their views on how they see customer satisfaction levels.

Download the report to explore the discussion in detail.