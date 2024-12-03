The financial services sector is navigating ongoing challenges, from rising customer expectations to the evolving demands of Consumer Duty regulations.

At the recent Financial Services Leadership Forum we asked leaders how they are using data to unlock investment opportunities, increase lifetime value, and demonstrate the strategic value of their contact centres.

Industry leaders shared how contact centres are transforming perceptions—shifting from cost centres to value creators—by capturing customer sentiment, driving innovation, and aligning with boardroom priorities. Discover insights on leveraging data effectively, adopting meaningful metrics, and ensuring contact centres play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business success.