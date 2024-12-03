The financial services sector is navigating ongoing challenges, from rising customer expectations to the evolving demands of Consumer Duty regulations.
At the recent Financial Services Leadership Forum we asked leaders how they are using data to unlock investment opportunities, increase lifetime value, and demonstrate the strategic value of their contact centres.
Industry leaders shared how contact centres are transforming perceptions—shifting from cost centres to value creators—by capturing customer sentiment, driving innovation, and aligning with boardroom priorities. Discover insights on leveraging data effectively, adopting meaningful metrics, and ensuring contact centres play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business success.
To learn more from these key industry leaders, download the report below:
About the Leadership Series
The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.