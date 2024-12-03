The financial services sector is navigating ongoing challenges, from rising customer expectations to the evolving demands of Consumer Duty regulations.

At the recent Financial Services Leadership Forum we asked leaders how they are using data to unlock investment opportunities, increase lifetime value, and demonstrate the strategic value of their contact centres.

Industry leaders shared how contact centres are transforming perceptions—shifting from cost centres to value creators—by capturing customer sentiment, driving innovation, and aligning with boardroom priorities. Discover insights on leveraging data effectively, adopting meaningful metrics, and ensuring contact centres play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business success.

To learn more from these key industry leaders, download the report below:

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

Explore the main insights and perspectives shared during CCMA's online seminar: The Journey to Automation in QA.

7 Key Learnings to Inform Your QA Automation Strategy

Explore the main insights and perspectives shared during CCMA’s online seminar: The Journey to Automation in QA.

Read more »
In this online seminar, Leigh spoke to industry leaders about the barriers to personalisation, what it takes to get there, and what benefits can be realised.

Watch: Switching to True Personalised Customer Experiences

In this online seminar, Leigh spoke to industry leaders about the barriers to personalisation, what it takes to get there, and what benefits can be realised.

Read more »
The Contact Centre Technology Report is your essential guide to the evolving world of contact centre technology.

Contact Centre Technology Report 2025

The Contact Centre Technology Report is your essential guide to the evolving world of contact centre technology.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »