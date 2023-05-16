The last three years have proved particularly challenging for the contact centre industry, with customer service teams stepping up through the pandemic as organisations worked to maintain customer engagement despite lockdown periods and extended furloughs.

Contact centre teams showed great resilience, but the challenges keep on coming. Rising customer expectations, changes with regulations and an increasing need for resilience across operations and teams are highlighted as key issues. Read insights from some of our insurance industry leaders on how to build greater resilience within your business and address the many challenges.

Explore the impact of regulatory programmes like the Financial Conduct Authority’s Consumer Duty rules and the need for effective change management. And find out how using data can really support your approach to implementing positive change throughout these challenging circumstances.