Leadership Presence, Energy, and Creating Connection (Behaviour & Impact)

Julie McCann:

Julie is a successful board director, change leader and facilitator who has spent over twenty-five years responsible for delivering results in sales and service in the Consultancy and BPO market. Her roles have included Business Development Director, Client Services Director, Sales and Marketing Director and General Manager. She founded Masters In Minds Ltd to help build workplace cultures in which people can thrive and organisations, in turn, realise their ambitions. Julie is experienced in delivering ILM 7 coaching and mentoring for executive leadership levels, executive leadership development programmes and future leaders programmes.

She has spent much of her career planning and leading change initiatives within the organisations she has worked for, and on behalf of her clients. These initiatives were to drive the growth of the organisations and were integral parts of the corporate strategy. The success of these strategies depended on engaging the ‘hearts and minds’ of the people within the organisation and creating meaning for them regarding the many changes they were asked to make. This led to Julie specialising in this field and she took her MSc in Change Strategy and Facilitation Skills, with Surrey University.