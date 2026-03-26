Leadership Foundations

Course Overview

Leadership in a contact centre is not about authority. It is about influence, trust and daily decision making that shapes culture.

This four-module facilitated learning journey supports new leaders to build confidence, strengthen self-awareness and lead with intention.

Threaded throughout the programme is a commitment to:

Building trust and psychological safety

Creating inclusive team cultures

Making intentional daily leadership choices

Developing confidence without ego

Participants will leave with greater clarity about who they are as leaders, how they impact others and how to create environments where people and performance thrive together.

This is not about management techniques. It is about developing thoughtful, accountable and human leaders.

This programme is particularly valuable for leaders who want to: