Leadership Foundations

A Leadership Learning Journey for Contact Centre Leaders
Developing the next generation of contact centre leaders through reflective, human centred learning. This programme equips emerging leaders to make intentional daily decisions that build trust, drive accountability and performance.
Course Overview
Leadership in a contact centre is not about authority. It is about influence, trust and daily decision making that shapes culture.
This four-module facilitated learning journey supports new leaders to build confidence, strengthen self-awareness and lead with intention.
Threaded throughout the programme is a commitment to:
- Building trust and psychological safety
- Creating inclusive team cultures
- Making intentional daily leadership choices
- Developing confidence without ego
Participants will leave with greater clarity about who they are as leaders, how they impact others and how to create environments where people and performance thrive together.
This is not about management techniques. It is about developing thoughtful, accountable and human leaders.
This programme is particularly valuable for leaders who want to:
- Build confidence and credibility in their new role
- Move from reactive supervision to intentional leadership
- Create inclusive, high trust team environments
- Develop accountability without relying on authority
- Strengthen their communication and coaching capability
- Make thoughtful daily decisions that positively shape culture
Learning outcomes
By the end of the programme participants will be able to:
- Demonstrate increased self-awareness and emotional intelligence in daily leadership decisions
- Lead with greater intention, recognising the impact of their behaviour on trust, culture and inclusion
- Create psychologically safe environments that balance accountability with support
- Adapt communication styles to build stronger relationships across diverse teams
- Coach and deliver feedback confidently, distinguishing between will and skill
- Prioritise leadership time effectively to make development visible and sustainable
Benefits of the Programme
For Leaders
- Increased confidence and clarity in their leadership identity
- Greater self awareness and emotional regulation in high pressure environments
- Reduced avoidance of difficult conversations and performance issues
- Stronger ability to balance accountability with empathy
- Practical frameworks to structure coaching, feedback and prioritisation
- Clearer decision making aligned to trust, inclusion and professional standards
For Teams
- More consistent and fair leadership behaviours
- Clearer expectations and shared accountability
- Increased psychological safety and willingness to speak up
- Improved communication and reduced misunderstandings
- Greater visibility of development and growth opportunities
- Stronger engagement driven by trust rather than control
For the Organisation
- Stronger pipeline of capable first line leaders
- Increased consistency in leadership standards across teams
- Improved performance conversations and reduced escalation patterns
- Healthier performance culture rooted in accountability and support
- Greater inclusion and trust within operational environments
- More intentional daily decision making aligned to long term culture
The learning journey at a glance
Delivered across four engaging virtual sessions, each module deepens learning and reflection to embed lasting change in leadership practice
Module 1 – Leading Yourself First
Develop the self-awareness and confidence to lead with intention, not reaction. This module helps new leaders understand their impact, strengthen emotional intelligence and build trust through authentic, growth minded leadership.
Synopsis
New leaders often focus on tasks and results. This module shifts the lens inward.
Participants explore what leadership really means in a contact centre environment and challenge common misconceptions around authority, control and visibility. Through facilitated discussion and reflection, they develop emotional intelligence, understand the impact of their behaviour and recognise how mindset shapes team culture.
The session creates space to explore imposter syndrome, confidence and leadership identity in a supportive, adult learning environment.
Key Concepts
- What is a leader in today’s contact centre?
- Emotional Intelligence and self-regulation
- Growth vs fixed mindset in performance cultures
- Imposter syndrome and leadership confidence
- Behavioural impact and unintended consequences
- Building trust through consistency and authenticity
Learning Outcomes
Participants will:
- Articulate their personal leadership intention
- Recognise how their behaviour shapes team culture
- Identify emotional triggers and regulation strategies
- Apply growth mindset principles to themselves and their teams
- Build awareness of how trust is created or eroded daily
Module 2 – Accountability: No Excuses Leadership
Create a culture where accountability is clear, supportive and inclusive. Leaders learn to reduce avoidance, navigate power dynamics and drive performance through clarity and psychological safety rather than fear.
Synopsis
Accountability in contact centres can easily drift into blame or avoidance. This module reframes accountability as clarity, ownership and shared responsibility.
Participants explore psychological safety, power dynamics and the practical behaviours that create high standards without fear. Leaders reflect on where they may unintentionally rescue, avoid or over control, and learn how to drive performance with support rather than intimidation.
The focus is on courageous leadership decisions made every day.
Key Concepts
- Psychological safety in performance environments
- Power dynamics between leader and colleague
- The Accountability Ladder and ownership mindset
- Avoidance patterns and difficult conversations
- Driving standards with clarity and support
- Inclusive accountability
Learning Outcomes
Participants will:
- Understand the relationship between safety and accountability
- Identify avoidance behaviours in themselves and others
- Apply the Accountability Ladder to real scenarios
- Hold performance conversations with confidence and fairness
- Create a culture where expectations are clear and inclusive
Module 3 – International Communication
Lead conversations with adaptability, awareness and purpose. This module builds the skills to flex communication styles, understand motivational drivers and strengthen trust across diverse teams.
Synopsis
Leadership communication is not just about clarity. It is about connection.
This module develops leaders’ ability to adapt their style, understand personality differences and respond intentionally in varied situations. Through models such as Transactional Analysis and personality style frameworks, participants gain insight into communication dynamics and motivational drivers.
The aim is not to label people, but to increase awareness and flexibility in order to build inclusive, high trust teams.
Key Concepts
- Transactional Analysis
- Communication styles and adaptability
- Motivational drivers and engagement
- Listening for understanding rather than response
- Inclusive language and behavioural awareness
Learning Outcomes
Participants will:
- Recognise different communication dynamics in their teams
- Adapt their style to increase trust and clarity
- Identify individual motivational drivers
- Reduce misunderstandings and reactive responses
- Create inclusion through conscious communication choices
Module 4 – Lead with Intent: Shaping the Future
Turn leadership intention into consistent action. Participants develop the confidence to coach, give meaningful feedback, prioritise effectively and make development visible within their teams.
Synopsis
Leadership is expressed through conversations and priorities.
This module equips leaders to coach effectively, deliver developmental feedback and prioritise what truly matters. Participants explore the difference between will and skill, learn to make development visible and practise the art of saying no to protect focus.
The emphasis is on intentional leadership choices that shape long term culture rather than short term reaction.
Key Concepts
- Coaching mindset and structure
- Feedback that develops rather than diminishes
- Planning and prioritisation in high demand environments
- The art of saying no
- Will vs skill in performance management
- Making development visible and measurable
Learning Outcomes
Participants will:
- Structure meaningful coaching and feedback conversations
- Differentiate between motivation and capability gaps
- Prioritise leadership time intentionally
- Set boundaries with clarity and professionalism
- Create visible development pathways within their teams
About the trainer
Faye Bailey
With 20+ years’ experience in customer service, quality management, training and coaching, Faye is passionate about helping people grow and creating impactful learning. A Level 5 Professional Coach, she is known for her supportive, engaging approach, helping individuals and teams build confidence, unlock potential, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. She has designed and delivered programmes from Customer Obsessed Service and Executive Complaint Handling to Neurodiversity and Sales Techniques. Faye brings energy, empathy, and a genuine belief that when people feel valued and supported, they do their best work, driving lasting success for colleagues and customers alike.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Programme Structure
Delivery: Virtual
Modules: 4 Modules
Duration: 3 hours per module, per week
Format: Interactive, reflective and practical
Who is it for?
Leadership Foundations is designed for:
- New Managers and Leaders in role less than 12 months
- Assistant or Deputy Managers
- Aspiring Leaders
Why should you go?
Learn to give feedback that builds trust, sparks growth, and creates a culture of continuous improvement.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members