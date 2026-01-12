To deliver the best customer experience and service levels and make optimum use of your company’s resources it’s critical that you understand how many people you need, how many you have, and how best to allocate those resources. Resource planning is a critical discipline in any successful contact centre from building budgets to managing on the day performance.
This intensive two-part virtual training course will help you understand the planning cycle, the importance of each element, and provide a foundation in strategic demand and supply planning, scheduling, and managing the plan on the day.
Course Description
This course will take you step by step through the resource planning cycle, with helpful hints and exercises to put the theory into practice. From how to understand the key elements of strategic demand and supply, putting together shift patterns, to managing the day to deliver for the customer, and colleagues.
Topics covered include a resource planner’s perspective on:
- The importance of strategic demand and supply planning
- What is needed and how to produce weekly, daily & interval Forecasts
- What to consider when producing a Schedule
- The challenges of managing Real Time
- The use of playbooks to manage on the day performance
- The impact of Average Handle Time, correct use of Aux codes and Adherence on the accuracy of the outputs.
Learning outcomes
By the end of this course, you will have gained a good understanding of the Resource Planning Cycle from beginning to end and full circle, including:
- How to produce a strategic demand a supply plan
- Building a simple forecast and what it is used for
- The challenges of scheduling to meet forecast demand
- The importance of Real Time Management and what it entails
- An appreciation of how advisor behaviours and other factors influence Resource Planning Outputs
Benefits to your business
When more people in the business understand the resource planning cycle, the gap between plan and reality shrinks — and that’s where performance, cost, and customer satisfaction all improve.
Course content
Session 1
- Resource Planning Cycle explained
- Strategic demand planning
- How to produce a simple weekly volume forecast
- The importance of Average Handling Time (AHT)
- Shrinkage – What is it and why is it important
- Calculating demand requirements
- Strategic supply planning
- Understanding recruitment requirements
- Key factors to consider
- Building a supply plan
- Distribution profiles – what are they are why do they matter.
Session 2
- Scheduling – the challenges of meeting demand and satisfying advisor work-life balance
- Scheduling options
- Real Time Management – the challenges of the role and the importance of planning
- Playbooks – triggers and actions
- The power of one – why every agent matters
- Engagement and Feedback – Ownership, handovers, and learning
About the trainer
Steve Woosey
Steve is an industry recognised expert in planning and operational management. Having worked for the Forum (Professional Planning Forum) for over 12 years, the last 5 as CEO, Steve has run numerous industry events, created standards frameworks for planning and insight, developed a University degree programme in Customer Contact Management and worked with many businesses to raise standards in their operation (Sky, Direct Line, RSA, Tesco Bank Insurance, Co-Op). Since starting in consultancy in September 2018, Steve has worked with numerous businesses in both the public and private sector assisting them in delivering improved resource planning and customer contact performance.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
3-hour online session using Zoom.
Who is it for?
Resource Planners, Schedulers, Workforce Management Analysts, Team Managers
Why should you go?
Empower your teams with the skills to forecast, schedule, and manage real‑time performance so your contact centre delivers smoother operations, stronger service levels, and a consistently better customer experience.
How much is it?
£375 + VAT (Members receive 20% discount)
Additional discounts available for group bookings