Introduction to Resource Planning

To deliver the best customer experience and service levels and make optimum use of your company’s resources it’s critical that you understand how many people you need, how many you have, and how best to allocate those resources. Resource planning is a critical discipline in any successful contact centre from building budgets to managing on the day performance.

This intensive two-part virtual training course will help you understand the planning cycle, the importance of each element, and provide a foundation in strategic demand and supply planning, scheduling, and managing the plan on the day.