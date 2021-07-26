Introduction to Resource Planning

If you’re looking for someone to explain the basics to forecasting and scheduling, then this course is for you.

This intensive three-part virtual training course will help you understand how to approach the various resource planning tasks and what information is needed, providing a basic foundation in forecasting, scheduling and managing the plan on the day.

The course will take you step by step through the process, with helpful hints and exercises to put the theory into practice. From understanding how to produce a forecast, to putting together shift patterns, as well as appreciating the importance of advisors using the right activity codes and working to the plan you have produced.