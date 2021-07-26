Introduction to Resource Planning

Start forecasting and scheduling in your inbound centre
If you’re looking for someone to explain the basics to forecasting and scheduling, then this course is for you.
This intensive three-part virtual training course will help you understand how to approach the various resource planning tasks and what information is needed, providing a basic foundation in forecasting, scheduling and managing the plan on the day.
The course will take you step by step through the process, with helpful hints and exercises to put the theory into practice. From understanding how to produce a forecast, to putting together shift patterns, as well as appreciating the importance of advisors using the right activity codes and working to the plan you have produced.
Objective
To understand forecasting, scheduling and real time management in a small inbound centre, what impacts the accuracy of outputs including shrinkage, occupancy & adherence
Topics covered
A resource planner’s perspective on:
- What is needed and how to produce weekly, daily & interval Forecasts
- What to consider when producing a Schedule
- The challenges of managing Real Time
- The importance of tracking and factoring in Shrinkage
- The impact of Average Handle Time, correct use of Aux codes and Adherence on the accuracy of the outputs.
What delegates say
“The information was helpful and informative, as was the presentation and workbook. Really enjoyed the full session. The interaction was also great throughout.”
“I thought that Mike did an excellent job of keeping us all engaged, he ran at a great pace and also had the right tone and manner, he was also very open and honest ”
About the trainer
Format
Three 2-hour online sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday with tutor support.
Session 1
- Challenges of your Role
- Resource Planning Cycle explained
- Forecasting fundamentals – how to produce a simple forecast
Session 2
- Shrinkage – what is it and why is it important
- Scheduling – the challenges of meeting demand and satisfying Advisor work-life balance
Session 3
- Real Time Management – the challenges of the role and the importance of planning
- Advisor Adherence – why is it important and the impact of non-adherence
- Occupancy – what is it and why is it important.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Who is it for?
Newly appointed members of the planning team, first planner in the centre, Team Leaders who wish to have a more informed discussion with their Resource Planning Team.
Why should you go?
To understand how to develop and produce resource plans.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £449 + VAT additional places £399 + VAT
Non-members: £499 + VAT additional places £449 + VAT