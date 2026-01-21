This course is designed for contact centre leaders who want to build high-performing, emotionally intelligent teams through human-centred leadership. It focuses on the mindset, behaviours, and communication skills that foster trust and rapport.
Participants will explore how leadership presence, empathy, and curiosity can transform team culture, improve customer experience, and drive operational excellence. The course blends practical tools with reflective learning to help leaders lead with authenticity and impact.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand the psychology and science of trust and rapport in leadership.
- Apply the RAPPORT model to team leadership, coaching, and stakeholder relationships.
- Identify leadership behaviours that build or break trust.
- Develop habits that foster long-term trust and rapport within teams.
About the trainer
Mel Lomax, Learning & Accreditation Manager, CCMA
With 28 years’ experience in the contact centre industry, Mel is passionate about creating learning that transforms performance. As Learning and Accreditation Manager at the CCMA, Mel leads national initiatives to raise industry standards, develop leadership capability, and support contact centres in delivering excellence at every level.
Previously a freelance consultant and former Head of Learning, Mel has worked with a wide range of brands to design impactful L&D strategies that drive commercial ROI, improve operations, and build confident, customer-focused teams. Known for a people-first approach, Mel brings energy, insight and a deep belief in the power of mindset, behaviours and skills to create lasting change.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For those looking to become leaders or those new to role (less than 12 months).
Why should you go?
If you’re ready to lead with greater impact, this course offers the mindset shift and practical tools to help you do it. You’ll learn how to build trust, foster genuine rapport, and create a culture where people thrive – ultimately driving better customer outcomes and operational performance.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members