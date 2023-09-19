Understanding ESG

ESG has evolved from a niche concept into a pivotal framework that guides companies in managing environmental, social, and governance risks while uncovering avenues for value creation. While BPO inherently leans toward the ‘S’ (Social) aspect of ESG due to its people-centric nature, it is essential to recognise that ESG encompasses the broader context of environmental responsibility and robust governance as well. ESG has evolved from what we knew as CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) but now with the ‘teeth’ of standards sitting by region guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The stakes are high: BPO’s face the risk of losing valuable business opportunities if they cannot substantiate their ESG commitments and deliverables—a prerequisite for buyers and clients in today’s conscientious supply chains. Major buyers of BPO services are giving ESG 20% of the selection scoring and in many cases if a supplier cannot disclose elements of ESG then they will not be available for selection.

As a prime example we have seen the adoption of the myConsole ESG management platform at leading retail and ecommerce BPO Ascensos. As the first in the BPO space to embed an ESG process and workflow tool into their business, Ascensos is understanding that deployment of the myConsole platform enables the seamless integration of all their existing ESG activities across our entire organisation, putting purpose and value creation firmly at the heart of our business.

To give a sense of dimension, a business like Ascensos will utilise a top down and bottom up approach and will add a RACI based process – from goal setting, stakeholder input and management of responsibilities through to reporting and disclosure. They leveraged ESG Pathway (www.esgpathway.net) to kick start the programme in the first 60 days. With a great proportion of data and processes already available, the need for specific administration is light and can be automated to a great extent within the SaaS management platform.