The latest CCMA Benchmark indicates that today’s team leaders manage 11 advisors on average, which is a decrease from a 15:1 ratio a few years ago. In our latest Leadership Forum held at the House of Lords, we asked contact centre leaders from the Insurance sector whether this trend is consistent across their organisation.

With a mix of senior leaders present from different organisations, there were various responses. However the responses reflected a broad agreement around a 11:1 ratio. Download the latest Leadership Series report to explore how contact centre leaders in the Insurance sector are approaching these challenges in supporting future leaders.