The latest CCMA Benchmark indicates that today’s team leaders manage 11 advisors on average, which is a decrease from a 15:1 ratio a few years ago. In our latest Leadership Forum held at the House of Lords, we asked contact centre leaders from the Insurance sector whether this trend is consistent across their organisation.

With a mix of senior leaders present from different organisations, there were various responses. However the responses reflected a broad agreement around a 11:1 ratio. Download the latest Leadership Series report to explore how contact centre leaders in the Insurance sector are approaching these challenges in supporting future leaders.

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.

According to research, six out of ten fraud incidents are related to contact centres in some way. How are contact centre leaders responding?

Financial Services: Tackling the Fraud Epidemic in Contact Centres

Is recruitment getting easier or harder in the contact centre space? That's a particular concern for the insurance sector where customer service can prove a key competitive differentiator.

Insurance: The Contact Centre as a Career of Choice

To stay ahead of the rapid changes in customer behaviours, cost-of-living concerns, complex post-pandemic resourcing, and global conflict, contact centre

Financial Services: Building the Contact Centre's New Target Operating Model

