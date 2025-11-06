This CCMA Leadership Report captures key insights from the autumn 2025 ‘Delight Your Customers at Every Touchpoint Leadership Forum’, where senior insurance leaders explored what it truly means to delight customers in a sector built on complexity and compliance.

The discussion revealed that delight is no longer about surprise or novelty – it’s about simplicity, confidence and trust. As AI and automation reshape the industry, participants agreed that technology should enhance, not replace, human empathy. The future of customer experience lies in blending digital precision with emotional understanding, empowering teams to deliver clarity and care at every stage of the journey.

The conversation also acknowledged the industry’s ongoing challenge: balancing regulation, cost and innovation while keeping the customer at the centre. True delight, leaders determined, comes when processes feel effortless and interactions leave customers reassured, confident and understood.

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.

