The latest CCMA Leadership Report highlights the importance of collaboration within and beyond contact centres to enhance customer experience, protect against risks, and foster innovation.

Senior leaders from the insurance sector discussed strategies for breaking down silos, navigating challenges in cross-functional collaboration, and leveraging data and insights to align goals and improve operations.

Key themes included fostering a culture of psychological safety, aligning KPIs, sharing industry best practices, and addressing challenges like fraud and regulatory compliance. The report emphasises proactive engagement, open communication, and shared objectives as vital for successful collaboration and driving organisational impact.

