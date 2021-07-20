The UK Government has just published updated guidance for the implementation of Step 4 to commence on 19 July. The priority actions for organisations to take include:

Complete a health and safety risk assessment that includes the risk from covid-19 Provide adequate ventilation Clean more often Turn away people with covid-19 symptoms Enable people to check in at your place of work Communicate and train

The guidance includes a section on protecting people who are at higher risk and also enabling equality in the workplace.