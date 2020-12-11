The UK government have shared some guidance for people who work in or run contact centres and similar indoor environments. This guide will help you understand how to make your contact centre COVID-Secure and help tackle COVID-19.
This guide gives advice on:
- Thinking about risk
- Who should go to work
- Social distancing for workers
- Managing your customers, visitors and contractors
- Cleaning the workplace
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) and face coverings
- Workforce management
- Inbound and outbound goods