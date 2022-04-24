Practical strategies and resources to turn workforce wellbeing into your competitive advantage. 

Calabrio’s Workforce Wellbeing Recovery Toolkit provides insights and resources to help identify common challenges and provide ideas for improvements that will positively impact employees, as well as customers. There are three personalised kits for:

  • Agents: Driving Engagements & Retention
  • Management & Operations Staff: Leading Teams amid Ever-Growing Complexity
  • CX Leaders: Powering the Next-Gen Customer Experience

In each kit, you will:

  • Learn about the key stressors impacting that group’s wellbeing
  • Receive a checklist to improve wellbeing via processes
  • Find a Tech Buyer’s Guide for tools to support the wellbeing and success of each stakeholder

