Last night, Monday 21 September, the winners of the UK National Contact Centre Awards were announced during an extraordinary virtual awards ceremony hosted by the CCMA (Call Centre Management Association). More than 1,000 people watched as industry leaders from Hitachi Capital, Vodafone, Greenwich Leisure and Atos were crowned winners of the Contact Centre Manager of the Year for large, medium, small and outsourced respectively.

Sage, SSE and Ulster Bank were among those that took home multiple awards celebrating every Bronze, Silver and Gold of the evening.

“First, congratulations to all the winners and the Finalists. The winners were announced through YouTube and Facebook in front of an audience of over 1,000 people. We interspersed the announcements with breaks where we heard from Stuart Dorman, Chief Innovation Officer at Sabio, our main event sponsors, Martin Hill-Wilson gave us a technology shopping list in 90 seconds and we shared extracts from a letter sent from the UK Minister of Business and Industry,” said Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA and host for the evening.

“The awards have a strong reputation in the industry for the robustness of its judging process which includes vigorous interviews with every shortlisted nominee by a panel of experienced industry professionals. This reputation has been built up over years, recognised as we all raised a glass last night to celebrate the awards’ 25th edition.”

“Huge congratulations go to all the winners last night. The standard was really high, with one judge commenting that he had seen the best in all his years of judging. It was not easy to win an award, Bronze, Silver or Gold, so all the Finalists should be immensely proud of what they have achieved.”

Social media was alight with comments and words of congratulations.

Nicola Gavin, Customer Relations Manager at Tesco Bank said on LinkedIn: “Absolutely over the moon to have won a Silver award for redesigning the quality assurance process for a team of amazing people!”

Sage won a number of awards including Best Training Team of the Year. Their People Trainer and Instructional Designer was watching from home and caught the #winningmoment. “What a team of amazing individuals this is! I am so proud every day to get to work with these absolute stars!”

Whilst Nicola Hall, Customer Success Director at Sage said “Our team in Direct Sales won the award for Most Positive Impact on the Community. That’s an award for everyone in the team who spent time giving back and supporting great causes. Every single one of them is amazing and its great to see that recognised.”

“We’re absolutely delighted to have picked up a Gold award at tonight’s UK National Contact Centre Awards,” reported Shared Services Connected (SSCL). “Our Knowledge and Insight team were revealed as Contact Centre Support Team of the Year.”

Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Stephanie Nicoll, at Sky was “Absolutely blown away again this year to have been recognised by the UK National Contact Centre Awards for Best Diversity & Inclusion Programme” as the team picked up Silver.

Gareth Brophy, Head of Customer Support at Halfords, said of Bronze winner in the Business Improvement Manager of the Year category, Katie Smith, “I am so proud of you Kate. As a manager it is so refreshing to be challenged by someone as knowledgeable as you. Well done, you really are a credit to Halfords.”

Finalists, judges and sponsors watched from their homes whilst some got together in their offices. The team at Capita gathered virtually, as Craig Lynn, Head of Service, said “to make it special we sent some little gift boxes out – loved opening my own.”

They were not alone. The Employee Care team at SSE Energy Services sent their finalists a gift box with champagne and snacks and an amazing balloon.

You can follow all the commentary online #ukcca20 and a full list of the winners is available here: www.ukcontactcentreawards.co.uk/2020-winners