Key Decisions in Contact Strategy

The intent to develop the next phase of customer service as a digital first proposition has become widespread.

CCaaS now offers a new chapter of opportunity to orchestrate workflow, data and interaction: transforming the economics and quality of customer experience in the process. This multi-year journey to a new operating system requires a fresh mindset and more diverse competencies to make the most of what cloud solutions are now enabling.

This guide encourages you to think beyond the current trend for ‘digital first’ engagement and develop a full contact strategy that optimises live assistance, self-service and proactive customer service.