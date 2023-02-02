Key Decisions in Contact Strategy

The intent to develop the next phase of customer service as a digital first proposition has become widespread.

CCaaS now offers a new chapter of opportunity to orchestrate workflow, data and interaction: transforming the economics and quality of customer experience in the process. This multi-year journey to a new operating system requires a fresh mindset and more diverse competencies to make the most of what cloud solutions are now enabling.

This guide encourages you to think beyond the current trend for ‘digital first’ engagement and develop a full contact strategy that optimises live assistance, self-service and proactive customer service.


Download the report based on surveys with UK organisations and interviews with UK consumers

2023 UK Contact Centre Decision-Makers’ Guide

Watch our Research Director, Stephen Yap, as he reveals the Contact Centre Colleague Wellbeing Study

Watch: Contact Centre Colleague Wellbeing Study

Download the report to find out our 8 discoveries into colleague wellbeing in contact centres.

Contact Centre Colleague Wellbeing Study

Leigh Hopwood chats to Babadele Adeola, Client Services & Development Director at Comdata UK, about Babadele’s career so far.

CareerTalk with Babadele Adeola

Watch our online seminar to find out how Process Automation can impact colleagues and customers.

Watch: Process Automation for Efficient Contact Centre CX

How EvaluAgent's 360° platform provided end-to-end visibility and helped Pinnacle.com achieve a 95% quality score by engaging their frontline teams

Case Study: Achieving a 95% quality score for Pinnacle

