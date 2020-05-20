Will It Be Out of the Frying Pan and into the Fire?

As your organisation grapples with Covid-19 disruption and economic uncertainty, we look at embracing ideas and programs that can help you manage through the crisis, build customer service resilience, and enable digital initiatives that will aid recovery and growth in the new normal.

Watch this one-hour online seminar with leading organisations who share their continuity, agility and innovation stories and their thoughts for the future of customer service.

During this online seminar we explore:

Dealing with unexpected change: using business agility to deliver business continuity

Coming out of the lockdown: how to stay compliant and manage getting people back to work

Using innovation and transformation to succeed in the new normal

We are joined by the ex CIO from Virgin Trains and the Service & Quality Manager, CDL along with Ian Ashby, Principal Strategist at ServiceNow.