We launched the third annual Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer research initiative, analysing customer behaviours and attitudes to provide up-to-date insight for contact centre leaders across the UK.

Led by Stephen Yap, Research Director at CCMA, who shared comprehensive findings into the following questions and more:

Are consumers’ perceptions of customer service getting better or worse?

How are channel preferences changing?

How do consumers feel about customer service as a career?

Stephen was joined by Phil Quickenden, Head of Customer & Registration Services at London Borough of Camden, Kirk Bradley, Director of Customer Service at Bupa and Melissa Cowdry, Field Marketing Director at Odigo. Dive into the insights of this ground-breaking research.