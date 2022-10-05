Despite the immense value that contact centres bring to organisations through their understanding of, and engagement with customers, the financial pressures are impacting how contact centre leaders operate.

As a result, there is a growing shift towards using technology and AI (artificial intelligence) to support a programme of reducing costs. Critically, these technologies need to not only support the customer experience, but significantly enhance the experience in order to retain customers as their expectations continue to evolve.

During this one hour online seminar, our host, Martin Hill-Wilson, chaired a discussion that explored how the use of AI can provide true customer experience improvements that exceed customer expectations, whilst reducing costs and delivering a strong ROI. Martin was supported by